dlaw is an independent law firm based in Luxembourg. Young and dynamic, our main practice areas range between corporate and mergers & acquisitions, banking and finance, and investment funds, both in transactional and advisory work.

We advise multinational corporations, private equity firms, international and local banks, financial institutions, and investment funds.

dlaw's ambition is to provide high-quality and business oriented legal solutions to our clients with hands-on and can-do attitude.

dlaw further offers corporate housekeeping services in order to make it as simple as possible for our clients to ensure that their Luxembourg companies are in line with all the local legal compliance requirements throughout their lifetime.

dlaw can draw on its connections with law firms in continental Europe and in the U.S., which enables us to better serve our clients' interest in cross-border transactions.